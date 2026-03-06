Jamie Lee Curtis confirms The Bear will end with season 5

Jeremy Allen White-led drama The Bear is coming to an end with its upcoming season 5, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed in a recent interview.
First speculations regarding the show coming to a close began circulating after she posted a photo with Abby Elliott, who plays Carmy’s sister Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto, saying, "Finished strong! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear."
Confirming the same, Curtis told Entertainment Tonight, "It is the end of the show." While no one else from the cast has spoken about the show ending, Jamie Lee Curtis said she's "not breaking any news to anybody" as she claimed that season 5 will be the last one.
"They've said it from the beginning. It's the end of the show, it's not me announcing any endings of anything." Creator Christopher Storer's original idea was to end the show after season 4.
Jamie Lee Curtis played Donna, Carmy's mother in a recurring role from season 2 in the FX-produced series which revolves around Carmy's struggle in developing his family restaurant after his brother's suicide.
For the unversed, (spoilers ahead) The Bear season 4 ended with Carmen Berzatto conveying to Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) about his intention to leave The Bear restaurant and signing over his stake to complete the process. FX later renewed the show for a fifth season in July 2025 and the award-winning show is set to premiere later this year.
The Bear also stars Lionel Boyce, Jon Bernthal, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Edwin Lee Gibson in recurring roles. Last season, Brie Larson made a cameo appearance as Francine Fak. Other cast members who came on board were Danielle Deadwyler, Rob Reiner, Gillian Jacobs, and Josh Hartnett, among others.