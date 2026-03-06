English

The Boys Season 5 gets premiere date

Prime Video's superhero series, The Boys, is set to end with the upcoming fifth season
Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys
Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys
Prime Video has announced that the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys, will premire on April 8. Created by Eric Kripke, it is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The series follows a former special forces soldier Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) who assembles a group of oddballs to take down a group of rogue superheros led by the psychopathic and powerful, Homelander (Anthony Starr).

Kripke, Ennis, and Robertson are serving as executive producers along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Urban serves as a producer on the series.

The cast for The Boys also features Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Jessie T Usher, Valorie Curry, Susan Heywar, Colby Minifie, and Jensen Ackles.

