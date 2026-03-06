Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present at 98th Oscars

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take the stage as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards, the organisers announced on Friday.

She will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow, said executive producers and showrunners Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.

Previously announced presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldana.

Organisers stated that further talent announcements would be made in the lead-up to the ceremony.