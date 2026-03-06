Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present at 98th Oscars

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take the stage as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards, the organisers announced on Friday.
She will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow, said executive producers and showrunners Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.
Previously announced presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldana.
Organisers stated that further talent announcements would be made in the lead-up to the ceremony.
This is not Chopra Jonas’ first Oscars appearance. She, along with her husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.
Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu, on 15 March.
Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in the film The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban of The Boys. She previously starred in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
Her earlier Hollywood credits include the Amazon spy thriller series Citadel, The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and the ABC thriller series Quantico. She is set to feature in the second season of Citadel and will also appear in the comedy Judgement Day alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.