Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, gets new release date

Earlier this Friday, distributor Sony Pictures India revealed that its science-fiction film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, will release in theatres on March 26, Thursday. Thus, the distributor has ended the recent speculation about the release of the film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Earlier, it was slated for a March 20 release in theatres worldwide, but recent reports hinted that it would be postponed to April to avoid an imminent clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic. The announcement about the new release date comes even as the makers of Toxic pushed the release of their film to June.
Besides English, the film will also release in theatres, including IMAX screens, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, the film's March 20 release remains the same in theatres outside India.
Lord and Miller have directed the film from a screenplay by Drew Goddard, which is based on Andy Weir's novel Project Hail Mary. The plot follows an astronaut (Gosling) on a space mission, where he must figure out how a substance or entity makes the sun die out and must find a solution for it to prevent extinction on Earth. Recently, the directors revealed that they did not employ any blue screen or green screen for the film's production, although they admitted that it does have many VFX shots.
The film brings Ryan Gosling back to the big screen after 2024's action-comedy The Fall Guy. It also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, and Priya Kansara, among others. Early reviews of the film have been positive, with some calling it a masterful space odyssey.