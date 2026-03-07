Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, gets new release date

Earlier this Friday, distributor Sony Pictures India revealed that its science-fiction film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, will release in theatres on March 26, Thursday. Thus, the distributor has ended the recent speculation about the release of the film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Earlier, it was slated for a March 20 release in theatres worldwide, but recent reports hinted that it would be postponed to April to avoid an imminent clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic. The announcement about the new release date comes even as the makers of Toxic pushed the release of their film to June.