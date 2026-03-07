Rahul Kohli, Carla Gugino, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel and others join Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist

The new installment of the iconic horror franchise will be a standalone story unfolding within the broader Exorcist universe and will not be tied to any of the previous Exorcist films. Mike Flanagan has written the script and will direct and produce through his banner, Red Room Pictures for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The roles of the actors are currently under wraps. Plot details for Mike Flanagan's version of The Exorcist have also not been revealed yet, but it is described as a "radical new take" on the franchise.