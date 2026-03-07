Rahul Kohli, Carla Gugino, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel and others join Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist

The cast of Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist is getting bigger with the addition of 11 actors to the upcoming installment of the iconic horror franchise.
His longtime collaborators Rahul Kohli, Carla Gugino, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., and Benjamin Pajak have onboarded the film.
They join previously announced ensemble cast which includes Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne, Sasha Calle and John Leguizamo.
Several of these 11 actors have appeared in Flanagan’s Netflix miniseries Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher, while others have featured in projects such as Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, and The Life of Chuck.
The new installment of the iconic horror franchise will be a standalone story unfolding within the broader Exorcist universe and will not be tied to any of the previous Exorcist films. Mike Flanagan has written the script and will direct and produce through his banner, Red Room Pictures for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The roles of the actors are currently under wraps. Plot details for Mike Flanagan's version of The Exorcist have also not been revealed yet, but it is described as a "radical new take" on the franchise.
The original film, released in 1973 became a cult-classic, earning 10 Oscar nominations and was a landmark in horror cinema. Later films explored offshoots of that story, delving into the characters’ pasts and other linked cases.
Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek serve as executive producers on the film, which marks the fourth time Flanagan has teamed up with Blumhouse. The Exorcist movie has locked a March 12, 2027 release date worldwide by Universal Pictures.