Monsters, Inc. 3 in early development at Pixar

Monsters, Inc. was released in 2001 and helmed by Pete Doctor. Written by Andrew Stanton and Daniel Gerson, the film centred on monsters who are entasked with the responsibility of scaring children to generate power for the city. The leads James P "Sulley" Sullivan and his one-eyed best friend Mike Wazowski's lives are changed after they meet a human girl Boo who sneaks into the factory. While bonding with her and trying to return her home, the duo realise that the factory hides secrets and their job may not necessarily require scaring at all.