Joe Alwyn onboard Matthew Macfadyen-Rachel Weisz’s Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Unofficial photos from the sets of Seance on a Wet Afternoon, starring Matthew Macfadyen and Rachel Weisz, have revealed that Joe Alwyn has now joined the film's cast. The film is adapted from the 1961 novel of the same name by author Mark McShane.
The photos feature a dishevelled Weisz being pinned down by a police officer in a London park, while Macfadyen can be seen distraught. Joe Alwyn is also seen running across the set during the shoot, embracing Julia Franz Richter, Austrian actor and his co-star, between takes.
Directed by Tomas Alfredson (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), the film will have a script written by Jack Thorne, known for his work as a writer in the critically acclaimed series Adolescence, from Stephen Graham. Shooting for the film is currently ongoing in the UK.
Seance on a Wet Afternoon follows a self-proclaimed psychic named Myra (Weisz) who convinces her husband Billy (Macfadyen) to kidnap a child from a wealthy family so she can help the police solve the crime and achieve renown for her abilities. When her true intentions come to light, however, her husband realises the plan threatens to consume them both.
Notably, the novel was previously adapted to film in 1964, starring Richard Attenborough, Kim Stanley, Nanette Newman, Mark Edan and Patrick Magee.
Alfredson’s upcoming project is backed by Element Pictures and Astral Projection, with Robyn Slovo producing. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe serve as producers for Element Pictures, a Fremantle company, alongside Polly Stokes and Rachel Weisz, representing Astral Projection. The executive producer team includes Thorne, Macfadyen, Farhana Bhula and David Kimbangi on behalf of Film4.
Seen last year in both Hamnet and Hamlet, Alwyn is known for his roles in films like The Favourite, Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots, Harriet, and The Brutalist, among others. He is awaiting the release of Panic Carefully, which is currently in post-production.