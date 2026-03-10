White House uses pop culture, video games to promote Iran war, sparking backlash

Two actors call for their depictions to be removed from videos

The sounds and images of American popular culture, a sure attention-getter in many contexts, have increasingly been used in politics in recent decades, at least as far back as Bill Clinton's use of Fleetwood Mac's “Don't Stop” during his 1992 presidential campaign. Never, though, has a White House built and disseminated content quite like this, drawing explicit parallels between the aggressive moments of modern entertainment — a video game kill shot, a hard football hit, a towering home run — and battle footage to amplify the enthusiasm for war.

What’s happening with the White House videos, which some call the “gamification” of war, hasn’t landed well in some quarters.

Two actors whose work appeared in the videos — Ben Stiller, who starred in the 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder,” and Steve Downes, who portrays Master Chief, the protagonist in Halo — said the material was used without permission and called for their depictions to be removed.

Stiller said on X that he had “no interest in being part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.” Downes called the videos “disgusting and juvenile war porn.” Neither the NFL nor Major League Baseball would comment on the use of their footage in the war videos.

The discussion reached a high level in the U.S. Catholic Church as well. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, said he found it sickening to see a war that has brought real death and suffering being treated like a video game. That approach, he said, dishonors the people who have died, including U.S. servicemen.

“Our government is treating the suffering of the Iranian people as a backdrop for our own entertainment, as if it's just another piece of content to be swiped through while we're waiting in line at the grocery store,” Cupich said in a weekend statement. “But, in the end, we lose our humanity when we are thrilled by the destructive power of our military."

Asked for comment, the White House would not say whether or not it would accommodate artists who said their work was used without permission.

“America's heroic warfighters are meeting or surpassing all of their goals under Operation Epic Fury,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly. “The legacy media wants us to apologize for highlighting the United States Military’s incredible success, but the White House will continue showcasing the many examples of Iran’s ballistic missiles, production facilities, and dreams of owning a nuclear weapon being destroyed in real time.”

It’s not the first time this White House has trotted out game-related memes. Last year, it posted a drawing of Trump dressed as Master Chief. In another, it made Trump look like a blocky Minecraft character with the caption: “America’s most pro-gamer president.”

Every war has a psychological dimension, and this seems to be part of it, said Zia Haque, director of the Baker Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies at Juniata College in Pennsylvania. “We live in a digital age, and I see this as a use of the space to propagate the message across the board,” he said.