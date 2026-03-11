Sylvester Stallone joins John Rambo prequel in this role

Recently, we reported about the announcement of a John Rambo prequel, starring Noah Centineo and directed by Jalmari Helander of Sisu fame. The latest development about the project is that Sylvester Stallone, known for playing Rambo in the original film franchise, is attached to the prequel as an executive producer.
Talking about the film, Stallone said, "Rambo has been part of my life for a very long time. A character built on resilience, survival, and the scars of war. He's meant a lot to me and to audiences around the world for decades. Now, we're going back to where his story begins. I'm excited to be executive producing the John Rambo film, exploring the early chapter of the man before the legend."
Sylvester Stallone played John Rambo in five films: First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). It is among his most iconic roles, alongside Rocky.
Production on the John Rambo prequel is underway in Bangkok. Helander is directing it from a script by Sohrab Noshirvani and Rory Haines. Besides Centineo, it also stars Yao, known for playing Bo Chow in Sinners, Jason Tobin of A Thousand Blows fame, Yellowstone star Jefferson White, The White Lotus actor Tayme Thapthimthong, and Quincy Isaiah, known for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.
Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco produce the film. Lionsgate, Templeton Media, Millennium Media, and AGBO are the production banners involved in the project. Lionsgate is also attached to it as a distributor.
Besides Stallone, executive producers for the film include the Russo Brothers, Trevor Short, Amanda Presmyk, and Dallas Sonnier.
Speaking about Stallone's involvement, the Russo Brothers wrote, "Few stories and characters have left a mark as enduring as John Rambo... It's an absolute honor to be collaborating with Sylvester Stallone on this project."