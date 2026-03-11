Cinema Without Borders: Terms of Endearment—Bedford Park

She lends a similar emotional acuity and complexity to her film at large, especially in the way she roots things in the strong Korean cultural identity, family dynamics, the chaos of societal expectations as opposed to personal dreams and, of course, the centrality of food and the off kilter expressions of love—muted than demonstrative, distant than intimate. It’s like a conversation that Korean-Americans are having with themselves than with the other Americans around them. In Ahn’s hands, the particulars of their hyphenated identity then becomes universal, the complex emotional landscape of Audrey and Eli reflecting contradictions and fragmentations that can hold true for members of any immigrant community in any corner of the world. The Korean concept of han, described as “the ancient heartache in a person carrying their family’s trauma” is a burden many others bear in exile from their homelands.