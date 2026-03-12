Kate Winslet joins The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Kate Winslet has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The upcoming film will be directed by Andy Serkis, who reprises his role of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Deadline reported that Winslet will be playing the female lead, alongside returning members from the original films like Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen, who reprise their roles as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf, respectively.
Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh, Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou are writing the upcoming film. Director of the original trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy, Peter Jackson, is producing alongside Boyens, Walsh and Zane Weiner. Warner Bros is backing the film. Production on the upcoming film is set to begin in May.
Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy are based on JRR Tolkien's books of the same name. The upcoming film, follows Aragorn as he tries to capture Gollum before he tries to tell the location of the One Ring to Sauron. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is based on Tolkien's footnotes.