Will Ferrell's new comedy titled The Hawk

Netflix has announced that Will Ferrell's upcoming comedy series has been titled The Hawk. The streamer also announced that the series will premiere in mid 2026.
Ferrell has created, headlined, and served as an executive producer on The Hawk. Director Rian Johnson is also serving as an executive producer along with Jessica Elbaum, Ram Bergman, Chris Henchy, Nena Rodrigue, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest. Gloria Sanchez Productions and T-Street are the banners backing the series, along with The PGA Tour as a partner.
Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins returns to pro golfing 20 years after his seminal season. But he has to contend against his former rival Golden Fisk, PGA tour board member Anton, and his ex-wife's new boyfriend, Radford.
With Ferrell in the titular role, the cast for the series includes Molly Shannon as Stacy, Jimmy Tatro as Lance, Fortune Feimster as Sam, Luke Wilson as Golden Fisk, Chris Parnell as Anton, Katelyn Tarver as Natalie, David Hornsby as Radford, Gabriel Hogan as Jerry, Aida Osman as Crystal.