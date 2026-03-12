Louis Garrel, Matthew Goode, among new additions to Sydney Sweeney’s The Custom of the Country

A number of prominent actors have joined the cast of The Custom of the Country, the upcoming literary adaptation starring Sydney Sweeney. The ensemble now includes Louis Garrel, Matthew Goode, Rose Leslie, Martha Plimpton, Irene Jacob, Hugh Dancy, Ian Hart, James McArdle, Rosie Sheehy, Louisa Harland, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Dominic West and Miranda Richardson.
Also part of the film’s cast are Josh Finan and Leo Woodall. Production on the project is currently underway. The film adapts the novel of the same name by Edith Wharton and is being written and directed by Josie Rourke.
Set against the backdrop of turn-of-the-century New York society, The Custom of the Country follows Undine Spragg, played by Sweeney, a determined and ambitious woman from the American Midwest who sets her sights on climbing the city’s rigid social ladder. With beauty, confidence and relentless determination, Undine challenges the entrenched elite and pursues influence, even if it means courting controversy—until both love and fortune begin to fall into place.
The film is backed by Studiocanal and Rabbit’s Foot Films, the production company founded by Charles Finch. Producers on the project include Sweeney, Finch, LD Entertainment and Alice Owen of Monumental Pictures.
Studiocanal is financing the film in full and will distribute it theatrically across its territories, which include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Poland and the Benelux region.
Behind the scenes, the film’s crew features cinematographer Ruben Impens, production designer Laura Ellis Cricks and costume designer Lauren Reyhani. The make-up and hair department is led by Morgan Ross and Nikki Gooley, while casting is overseen by Nina Gold. Studiocanal executives Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy-Grouf and Sudie Smyth are supervising the production.