Aaron Pierre joins cast of James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ sequel man of tomorrow

LOS ANGELES: Actor Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Superman, directed by James Gunn.
Pierre, known for his work in Rebel Ridge and the television series The Underground Railroad, will portray John Stewart in the film, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.
Stewart is one of the intergalactic law enforcers protecting Earth and its sector as a member of the Green Lantern Corps.
The film, written by Gunn, is scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 July 2027. Production is expected to begin in Atlanta.
Superman, also directed by Gunn, was released in July 2025 and starred David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film followed Superman as he became embroiled in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Luthor and went on to gross more than USD 600 million at the global box office.
Both Corenswet and Hoult will return to reprise their roles, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.
Superman 2: The Man of Tomorrow will see Superman and Luthor forced to team up against the technologically advanced alien threat Brainiac, portrayed by Lars Eidinger.