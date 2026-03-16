Jessie Buckley wins best actress Oscar for tear-jerking ‘Hamnet’ performance

LOS ANGELES: Jessie Buckley claimed her first Oscar on Sunday for her Hamnet performance that prompted almost anyone who saw it to blow through a box of tissues.

The prize for best actress went to second-time nominee Buckley for her role as William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes, in the drama directed by Chloé Zhao.

Buckley burst into a fit of laughter before beginning her speech, saying, "This is really something."

"It's Mother's Day in the UK today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart," she said. "We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognizing me in this role."

Buckley, who is Irish, had swept the awards circuit leading up to the ceremony, winning in her category at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Actor Awards. She is the first Irish performer to win a best actress Oscar.

A front-runner in the category, Buckley was nominated alongside first-time nominees Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value. Two-time winner Emma Stone was also nominated for Bugonia, as was two-time nominee Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue.