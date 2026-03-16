Michael B Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners,' taking home his first Oscar

LOS ANGELES: Michael B Jordan has been building toward a performance like Sinners for over 20 years. Now he has the best actor Oscar as his reward.

Jordan got one trophy for playing identical twins Smoke and Stack in the blues-seeped supernatural horror film set in 1930s Mississippi that earned a record 16 Academy Award nominations.

The 98th Academy Awards was held Sunday night.

Jordan is the sixth Black man to win the best actor trophy. He joins Will Smith (King Richard, 2020), Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, 2006), Jamie Foxx (Ray, 2004), Denzel Washington (Training Day, 2001) and Sidney Poitier (Lillies of the Field), who was the first in 1963.

The other nominees were Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke of Blue Moon and Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent.

Chalamet had been the early Oscar favorite after wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. But Jordan surprised himself by winning at the Actor Awards, giving him momentum in the final days of Oscar voting.