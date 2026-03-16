Paul Thomas Anderson wins best director Oscar for 'One Battle After Another', claiming three awards

LOS ANGELES: Paul Thomas Anderson has long stood among modern cinema's most influential filmmakers. Now he has an Oscar to match.

Anderson won the Academy Award for best director for One Battle After Another, the sweeping political drama that blends his signature character-driven storytelling with large-scale historical themes.

"They make a guy work hard for these," Anderson said while glancing down at the trophy. Earlier in the ceremony, he won his first-ever Oscar for best adapted screenplay and took home best picture to close out the show.

"I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we're handing off to them," he said.

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, follows a group of political activists navigating shifting alliances and generational power struggles. Anderson brings the same precise visual style and layered character work that has defined his career.

Anderson dedicated his win to his late collaborator Adam Somner, who died in 2024 from cancer.

"He's in a really big bar up in the sky right now," Anderson said. "He's having a gin and tonic, and he is so happy."