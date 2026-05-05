Lively and Baldoni settle legal dispute over ‘It Ends With Us’ ahead of trial

NEW YORK: Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have agreed to settle their legal dispute stemming from the troubled production of their 2024 film It Ends With Us, avoiding a trial that had threatened to damage both their reputations and reveal uncomfortable details about the film industry.
The co-stars, who became legal adversaries, reached a settlement on Monday—just two weeks before the case was due to go to trial in New York. The case centred on Lively’s allegations that Baldoni worked with publicists to undermine her reputation after she privately accused him of sexual harassment during filming.
In a joint statement issued through their lawyers, both parties said: “Raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.
“It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including fostering a respectful environment online.”
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Lively, 38, filed suit against Baldoni, 42, and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in late 2024. Weeks later, Baldoni countersued, accusing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist of defamation and extortion.
Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film, denied the harassment allegations and claimed Lively fabricated complaints in an attempt to gain creative control of the project.
Earlier rulings had already narrowed the case. In June, Judge Lewis J Liman dismissed Baldoni’s defamation and extortion claims. In April, he also dismissed Lively’s sexual harassment claims, ruling she could not pursue them under federal law as she was an independent contractor rather than an employee on set.
Despite this, the trial had been expected to focus on Lively’s allegation that Baldoni and the studio retaliated against her by orchestrating a campaign to damage her public image. Her legal team claimed this involved hiring a “digital army” to spread negative content online and supplying misleading information to media outlets.
Baldoni’s lawyers, meanwhile, argued that Lively had attempted to manipulate his public image using her influence and high-profile connections.
It Ends With Us, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel, explores a relationship that descends into domestic violence. Released in August 2024, the film performed strongly at the box office but drew criticism for allegedly romanticising abuse.
The dispute between its lead actors overshadowed the film’s release and message.
Reflecting on the project, Lively and Baldoni said: “The end product — the film It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life.”
Lively had alleged that during filming Baldoni made inappropriate remarks about her appearance, crossed physical boundaries during intimate scenes, and pushed for nudity against her wishes. Baldoni maintained that his actions fell within the normal scope of the creative process.
In dismissing the harassment claims, the judge acknowledged the complexity of such situations, noting that creative professionals must have room to work within agreed boundaries without undue fear of litigation.
With the settlement now reached, the trial—previously scheduled to begin on 18 May—will no longer proceed.
(With inputs from PTI)