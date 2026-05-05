Lively and Baldoni settle legal dispute over ‘It Ends With Us’ ahead of trial

NEW YORK: Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have agreed to settle their legal dispute stemming from the troubled production of their 2024 film It Ends With Us, avoiding a trial that had threatened to damage both their reputations and reveal uncomfortable details about the film industry.

The co-stars, who became legal adversaries, reached a settlement on Monday—just two weeks before the case was due to go to trial in New York. The case centred on Lively’s allegations that Baldoni worked with publicists to undermine her reputation after she privately accused him of sexual harassment during filming.

In a joint statement issued through their lawyers, both parties said: “Raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.

“It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including fostering a respectful environment online.”

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Lively, 38, filed suit against Baldoni, 42, and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in late 2024. Weeks later, Baldoni countersued, accusing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist of defamation and extortion.

Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film, denied the harassment allegations and claimed Lively fabricated complaints in an attempt to gain creative control of the project.

Earlier rulings had already narrowed the case. In June, Judge Lewis J Liman dismissed Baldoni’s defamation and extortion claims. In April, he also dismissed Lively’s sexual harassment claims, ruling she could not pursue them under federal law as she was an independent contractor rather than an employee on set.