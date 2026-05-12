Anjali Sivaraman to star as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair’s ‘Amri’

Anjali Sivaraman has been cast in the lead role as pioneering Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair’s upcoming biopic Amri. The film brings together an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jaideep Ahlawat, Emily Watson, Anjana Vasan, Jim Sarbh and Krisztián Csákvári in key roles.

The project, long envisioned by Nair, explores Sher-Gil’s life as one of the most influential modern Indian artists, known for her bold, evocative work and her challenge to social and artistic conventions. Sivaraman, known for Class and Bad Girl, will portray the artist during her formative and most defining years.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also serves as an executive producer on the film and will appear as Madame Azurie, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays Sher-Gil’s father, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, and Emily Watson portrays her mother, Marie-Antoinette Gottesman. Jim Sarbh features as Karl Khandalavala and Anjana Vasan as Indira Sher-Gil.