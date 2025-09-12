INTERVIEW | 'I was meant to play Ramya', says Anjali Sivaraman

'We all have a bit of Ramya in us'

Ramya’s journey is anything but neat. She moves through innocence, heartbreak, toxic love, deep comfort, friendship, and finally, self-reclamation.

“I’ve lived through every one of those phases, pure love that wasn’t meant to be, messy relationships, self-doubt, healing... It’s all familiar.”

The phase Anjali relates to most is Ramya’s thirties.

“I’m in my thirties now, and like Ramya, I’m going through a similar journey of self-love and discovery.”

One moment from the film that hit home was when Ramya discovers her boyfriend has cheated on her, just as everyone around her is celebrating their graduation.

“She walks through a sea of people in caps and gowns, totally heartbroken. That image stayed with me. I’ve felt that, surrounded by joy but feeling completely alone.”

Another tender moment: Ramya’s reunion with her lost cat.

“I’ve been through something like that too. It reminded me how important small, quiet moments are, in friendship, in love, in life. We often forget to cherish them.”

But perhaps the most meaningful takeaway for Anjali was a moment of empathy, not for Ramya, but for her own mother.

“We grow up seeing our mothers only as ‘mothers’, as people who must love us unconditionally and have no life beyond that.”

There’s a scene in Bad Girl where both Ramya and her mother are judged in the same frame. That moment made Anjali reflect.

“It gave me a perspective I’d never had before. Our mothers are also women, with their own pain, dreams, and pasts. Even if they try their best, society will find a way to criticise them. That really stayed with me.”