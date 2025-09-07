Bad Girl Movie Review: Defiant charm of rebellious spirit in colourful display

Director Varsha Bharath uses three distinct visual styles (designed by cinematographers Preetha Jayaraman, Jagadeesh Ravi, and Prince Anderson) to define the three stages in Ramya’s life. A hazy, dreamy, visual palette clouds the frames throughout the school years, and as she moves on to college and then to work, the frame widens and we get a steadier, more resolute picture. Like how the world always unfolds from her perspective, and Ramya, never out of focus, remains the unwavering cynosure in all three. While Ramya is at its centre, the story also treats every character with an empathetic gaze. No one is without flaws; everyone has some redemptive quality, but it is never done in order to make them likeable, for their flaws are not entirely ignorable. Ramya’s father is misogynistic, but it might come from a place of habitual conditioning rather than willful arrogance. Ramya’s mother constantly tries to pass down her patriarchal shackles to Ramya, but the internalised misogyny makes her view them as a shield that could protect her daughter. Even the college boy friend with mostly no redemptive qualities bursts out in a moment of anger that he did try to communicate his disinterest in Ramya earlier. On the other end of the spectrum is Ramya’s friend Selvi, a wonderfully written antithesis to the absence of positive female camaraderie in Tamil cinema. While initially hesitant to directly confront Ramya about her unhealthy relationship, Selvi goes on to become a constant source of psychological strength, nudging Ramya to confront her flaws and thereby inciting her character’s evolution.