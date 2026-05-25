‘The Elephant in the Fog’ team receives warm welcome after Cannes Jury Award win

KATHMANDU: The team behind The Elephant in the Fog returned from France after winning the prestigious Jury Award at the Cannes Film Festival and received a warm welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday morning.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Bikram Timalsina and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Khadka Raj Paudel felicitated the team upon their arrival at the airport.

The felicitation programme was jointly organised by the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Film Development Board.