‘The Elephant in the Fog’ team receives warm welcome after Cannes Jury Award win

KATHMANDU: The team behind The Elephant in the Fog returned from France after winning the prestigious Jury Award at the Cannes Film Festival and received a warm welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday morning.
Minister for Communication and Information Technology Bikram Timalsina and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Khadka Raj Paudel felicitated the team upon their arrival at the airport.
The felicitation programme was jointly organised by the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Film Development Board.
Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, the Nepali feature film won the Jury Award in the Un Certain Regard category. It became the first Nepali film to be selected for and win an award at the prestigious festival.
Director Shah, producer Anup Paudel and actor Pushpa Thing Lama were welcomed by government officials, fans and members of the public as they arrived at the airport.
On the occasion, the Nepal Film Development Board announced a cash reward of Rs 250,000 for the team.
(With inputs from PTI)