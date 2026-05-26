BTS return to AMAs stage after four years with pre-recorded ‘Hooligan’ performance

LAS VEGAS: BTS made a grand return to the American Music Awards after four years, delighting fans with a special performance of their new track Hooligan at the 2026 ceremony, according to E! News.

The group members, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and V, also walked the red carpet at the event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the ceremony marked BTS’s first award show appearance since 2022.

The group delivered a high-energy performance of Hooligan, first released in March this year. However, rather than performing live, BTS presented a pre-recorded set filmed during the May 24 Las Vegas stop of their ARIRANG World Tour.

Although the performance was not live, Queen Latifah had teased their appearance during the show, building anticipation among fans.

This year’s AMAs also marked a milestone for the global K-pop group. BTS made history at the 2017 AMAs when they became the first Korean group to perform at the event, marking their US television debut, according to E! News.