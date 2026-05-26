BTS sweep Artist of the Year win at 2026 American Music Awards

Global superstars BTS have won the American Music Awards’ Artist of the Year at the 2026 ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking a major comeback following their hiatus for mandatory military service.

The group beat a strong field of nominees including Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter. This is BTS’s second win in the top fan-voted category, following their first in 2021, which made them the first Asian act to receive the honour.

Earlier in the evening, BTS also picked up Song of the Summer for “SWIM” from their new album ARIRANG, as well as Best Male K-pop Artist. The members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, were all present at the ceremony, having just completed the second night of their four-show run at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.