BTS sweep Artist of the Year win at 2026 American Music Awards

Global superstars BTS have won the American Music Awards’ Artist of the Year at the 2026 ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking a major comeback following their hiatus for mandatory military service.
The group beat a strong field of nominees including Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter. This is BTS’s second win in the top fan-voted category, following their first in 2021, which made them the first Asian act to receive the honour.
Earlier in the evening, BTS also picked up Song of the Summer for “SWIM” from their new album ARIRANG, as well as Best Male K-pop Artist. The members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, were all present at the ceremony, having just completed the second night of their four-show run at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Accepting the award, RM thanked fans, saying it was an honour to receive the prize again after the members completed their military service. He added that the group’s “biggest thanks and gratitude” goes to ARMY, their global fanbase, for more than 13 years of support. Other members also expressed their appreciation, with j-hope noting the overwhelming response to the new album and Jimin and Jin thanking fans who followed their recent tour.
The group also performed during the ceremony, showcasing their single “Hooligan” from ARIRANG, an album released after their return to music earlier this year.
ARIRANG has been a commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and becoming the group’s seventh chart-topping album. It remained at the top for three consecutive weeks and was supported by a global tour spanning 82 shows across 34 cities.
The AMAs marked a significant moment in BTS’s return to the global stage, with their appearance at the ceremony being their first in around five years.
Other major winners at the event included Sabrina Carpenter, who won Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend, Katseye, who took New Artist of the Year, and Shakira, who was awarded Tour of the Year. “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack was among the night’s standout winners, while Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Justin Bieber also picked up awards in major categories.
Despite strong nominations, Taylor Swift did not secure a win this year, while several artists including Olivia Dean, Lady Gaga and Alex Warren left the ceremony without awards.