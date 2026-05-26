TWICE win Best Female K-pop Artist at 2026 American Music Awards

TWICE have strengthened their global standing after winning Best Female K-pop Artist at the 2026 American Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 25 May (local time).
The win marks TWICE’s first AMA trophy after their second nomination, highlighting the group’s continued international success and strong fan-driven support at one of the United States’ most prominent music award shows.
The American Music Awards, alongside the Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, are among the major US music ceremonies, with winners decided entirely by fan voting, making TWICE’s victory a reflection of their powerful global fandom, ONCE.
The group has been maintaining a packed international schedule with their THIS IS FOR world tour, which began in Incheon in July last year. The tour has included 78 shows across 43 cities worldwide.
Now marking their 12th debut anniversary, TWICE are currently touring Europe, with stops including Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, Turin and Berlin. The group is set to perform next at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.
Following their win, TWICE shared a message on X, : “TWICE just won AMAs’ Best Female K-Pop Artist! Thank you so much to all the ONCEs who voted for us and made this possible. We truly couldn’t have done it without you! A million thanks and all our love ”