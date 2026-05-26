TWICE win Best Female K-pop Artist at 2026 American Music Awards

TWICE have strengthened their global standing after winning Best Female K-pop Artist at the 2026 American Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 25 May (local time).

The win marks TWICE’s first AMA trophy after their second nomination, highlighting the group’s continued international success and strong fan-driven support at one of the United States’ most prominent music award shows.

The American Music Awards, alongside the Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, are among the major US music ceremonies, with winners decided entirely by fan voting, making TWICE’s victory a reflection of their powerful global fandom, ONCE.