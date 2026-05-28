What to know about the five people convicted in connection with Matthew Perry's death

LOS ANGELES: The wide-ranging prosecution of those involved in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry has come to a close with the sentencing of his personal assistant, the last of the five people who pleaded guilty to playing various roles in supplying the actor with ketamine, the drug that killed him at age 54 on October 28, 2023.

Here's a look at each defendant.

Kenneth Iwamasa

Perry's 60-year-old live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was intimately involved in the actor's illegal ketamine use, acting as his drug messenger and personally giving him injections — six to eight per day in the last days of his life — according to his plea agreement.

Iwamasa, a longtime friend, was hired for the $150,000-a-year job because those surrounding Perry trusted him to help with the actor's sobriety. But he ended up being the actor's chief enabler.

"Shoot me up with a big one," Iwamasa told authorities Perry said to him on the last day of his life. After several injections, Iwamasa left him at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and returned to find Perry dead in his hot tub. An autopsy found the primary cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning as a secondary cause.

Iwamasa made nearly all of the illegal drug buys on Perry's behalf, working in coordination with his co-defendants. One of them, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, taught him how to give Perry the injections.

Iwamasa at first lied about his role and destroyed evidence, but months later became the first to reach a plea deal and became prosecutors' most important informant.

PLEADED GUILTY TO: One count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

SENTENCE: Three years and five months in prison.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kenny at all times acted at the direction of Mr. Perry. Obtained ketamine at the direction of Mr. Perry. Administered ketamine to Mr. Perry at his direction," defense lawyer Alan Eisner said after sentencing. "And as his employee, Kenny wishes he could have had the strength to push back and say no."