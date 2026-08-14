Selena Gomez, mom Mandy Teefey, sued over alleged business fraud

WASHINGTON: Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, are facing a lawsuit from two companies that allege they were misled into investing more than USD 1 million in Wondermind Global, a mental health company that the investors claim was already struggling behind the scenes.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC are suing Wondermind Global, Gomez, Teefey and former business partner Daniella Pierson.

The companies allege that Gomez and Teefey made false representations about the company's infrastructure, leadership and resources needed to launch a profitable platform.

The investors claim they committed more than USD 1 million after Gomez promoted the business through television appearances and interviews.

They allege that Gomez presented herself as heavily involved in the company but did little after their investment was made.

As per TMZ, the lawsuit also accuses Pierson of making false representations about her previous business successes and the returns investors could expect.

The companies allege that they received no warning about the company's deteriorating condition.