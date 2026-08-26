Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi ad pulled by GIVA after Kangana’s ‘bikini’ remark

Jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon after it faced heavy criticism on social media over her outfit and the portrayal of the festival.

In a statement shared on its social media platforms on Wednesday, GIVA said it had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any section of society and had decided to remove the advertisement from all media.

The brand said it held the highest regard for Indian culture, traditions and festivals, adding that it had sought to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by extending the spirit of love and togetherness to pets as well.

In the advertisement, Sanon, who stars in Cocktail 2, is seen wearing an Indo-Western outfit comprising a bralette and skirt with a cape. She ties a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog.

The advertisement sparked criticism online, with some users objecting to Sanon's outfit and others questioning the depiction of a dog as part of the Raksha Bandhan ritual.