Movie stars, timely documentaries and awards hopefuls convene at the Venice Film Festival

In fact, Gibney told The Associated Press he started off as a kind of admirer — as well as a Tesla owner — and sincerely wanted to talk to Musk for the film.

"Ultimately, he didn't want to talk to me," Gibney said. "But then you start, you know, digging into the facts and you follow them where they lead. And where they led, for me, was to a place that upended the myth, I would say, of Elon Musk as a kind of modern Leonardo da Vinci … I think that the news in this film is that Musk isn't an inventor. He's a confidence man."

The filmmakers talked to hundreds of people on and off the record to compile a sweeping picture of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO who, Gibney said, is not dissimilar to the guys at Enron or Elizabeth Holmes. He was most surprised by how many people seemed to be afraid to be on camera talking about Musk — even his admirers wanted permission first.

"I thought, wow, for such a big and powerful person, that seems awfully weak," Gibney said.

But while it's a "dark and dangerous topic," Gibney said, the film is also a "fun ride."

The same could be said of "My Undesirable Friends: Part II — Exile," in which Julia Loktev continues her sprawling portrait of independent Russian journalists after the invasion of Ukraine.

"You see this group of young, very young journalists who've just fled their country, like, on a few hours' notice. They had the choice of, you know, stop reporting the truth about the war, which didn't seem like a choice at all, or go to prison, or leave the country so they can keep telling the truth," Loktev said. "It was a question of how long do you keep following? Because this takes place over four years. And over that time, exile becomes, of course, indefinite."

Similar to the first film, Part II runs nearly six hours. But, she said, "I hear it goes by easy."