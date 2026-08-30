Olivia Rodrigo's festival is uniting women and girls behind nonprofits promoting their well-being

Evoking the same do-it-yourself pop-rock feminism of her '90s musical influences, Olivia Rodrigo raised $20 million for women's well-being with a benefit show that activated her young audience.

Daisy Chain Fields united a women-led lineup boasting queer pop star Chappell Roan, breakout rapper Doechii and riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill behind issues of women's health, workplace protections and legal rights. Ahead of Saturday's festival in Irvine, California, Rodrigo announced the show had already raised enough to make a $10 million donation to 10 nonprofit partners including Planned Parenthood, National Women's Law Center and Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates pledged another $10 million through her Pivotal Ventures in a surprise appearance at the start of Rodrigo's set, calling her "a force" and praising her for "showing a new generation how much their voices matter."

Speaking Friday alongside the beneficiaries, Rodrigo said the festival's artists and activists give her hope despite the "regression of women's rights" today.

"That's actually why I fell in love with the name 'Daisy Chain,'" she said Friday. "It served as a reminder of how individual parts can come together to create something strong and unbreakable."

Rodrigo, 23, has made a name channeling the rage and dissatisfaction of modern romance into chart-topping songs that are equal parts Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette. Few superstars are better suited, then, to bridge the gap between Gen Z and nonprofits, which have struggled to build relationships with younger donors who tend to prefer informal ways of giving.