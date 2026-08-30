Samay Raina, Sharon Verma's 'India's Got Latent' banter sparks controversy; political leaders react

"Samay Raina is a comedian. His comedy routines often feature a great deal of obscenity. He has been involved in numerous controversies before; he has always been a controversial figure. But Samay Raina has just made another controversial statement. His recent altercation with another comedian, Sharon Verma, reveals a profound lack of understanding on their part. These people will stoop to any level just to make money. Samay Raina understands neither Bihar nor Jammu and Kashmir properly. Although he hails from Jammu and Kashmir, he shows no loyalty to that region, and certainly none to the people of Bihar... Just stick to comedy. Why drag specific castes, states, or religions into it?.", he said.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, while speaking to the media, shared, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the nation apart. We envision an undivided India; for us, the king and the commoner are equal, and there should be no discrimination in the country based on caste or creed. This is the clear stance of the BJP."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "Samay Raina's show is a comedy show, and I believe humour should be taken as humour. I know the remark related to Bihar wasn't good, and the way the girl connected to Bihar gave a sharp retort in the context of Kashmir, didn't sit well with me either... The atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits - she, in some way, commented on those atrocities, and Samay Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, was clapping for it. That didn't sit well with me either... I felt like the injustice faced by Kashmiri Pandits was being mocked, but in the end, I forgive both those kids. It was humour, and it should be taken as a joke...There is no place for obscenity in society. If someone spreads obscenity in the name of humour, then certainly there should be a ban on them..."

Congress leader Harish Rawat added, "Humour is a divine art form that uplifts people, gladdens the heart, and lightens the burden of worries. However, when you misuse it to portray a caste, community, or region in a derogatory or mocking manner, it diminishes the value of humour itself. Samay Raina needs to understand this."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh explained that the comedians only mean to make people laugh as he said, "I think that if a comedian says something like this, their intention is to make people laugh. In that process, sometimes they make mistakes. But I think it is not right to turn it into an issue and target them. Instead, one should engage in dialogue with them and explain."