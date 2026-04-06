Samay Raina announces comeback with ‘Still Alive’ after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Comedian Samay Raina has announced his return with a new comedy special, Still Alive, more than a year after controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent led to its removal.

In 2025, Raina found himself at the centre of widespread backlash following remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of the show. The incident sparked nationwide outrage, prompting Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting his comeback.

On Sunday, Raina took to Instagram to share a video announcing his new special. The clip traced the journey of India’s Got Latent, from its launch on 14 June 2024 to its abrupt halt on 10 February 2025. It also featured the moment that triggered the controversy, along with references to the legal challenges and threats faced by Raina and fellow creators Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani. The video concluded with the announcement of Still Alive, captioned: “Let’s talk now…”