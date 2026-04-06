Samay Raina announces comeback with ‘Still Alive’ after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Comedian Samay Raina has announced his return with a new comedy special, Still Alive, more than a year after controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent led to its removal.
In 2025, Raina found himself at the centre of widespread backlash following remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of the show. The incident sparked nationwide outrage, prompting Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting his comeback.
On Sunday, Raina took to Instagram to share a video announcing his new special. The clip traced the journey of India’s Got Latent, from its launch on 14 June 2024 to its abrupt halt on 10 February 2025. It also featured the moment that triggered the controversy, along with references to the legal challenges and threats faced by Raina and fellow creators Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani. The video concluded with the announcement of Still Alive, captioned: “Let’s talk now…”
The post quickly drew support from fans and fellow creators. Ashish Chanchlani commented, “Epic. Love you,” while several fans welcomed the comedian’s return, calling it “the comeback of 2026” and saying, “The world is still not ready for it.”
The controversy dates back to February 2025, when Allahbadia posed a question to a contestant that was widely criticised as inappropriate and offensive. The episode led to multiple FIRs being filed against Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija and Chanchlani, with allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit conversation. The backlash intensified after clips from the show went viral, with critics accusing it of making light of serious issues and objectifying women.
Authorities, including the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, registered a case, while the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter. Raina later issued a public apology and removed the series from YouTube, stating that he regretted any unintended harm caused.
The fallout was significant. While Allahbadia faced sustained criticism despite apologising, Mukhija reported receiving rape threats online. In the months that followed, the creators gradually resumed their work. In March, Allahbadia returned after the Supreme Court permitted him to continue his podcast. Mukhija resumed her storytelling content, and Chanchlani made a comeback with his self-directed sci-fi series Ekaki on YouTube.
In May 2025, Raina addressed the controversy in a promotional video, expressing regret over not editing out the contentious segment. He reflected that, at times, decisions not taken in the moment can lead to lasting consequences, adding that “good things take time” and that “time is the best healer.”
With the announcement of Still Alive, Raina now signals a fresh chapter in his career, marking his first major project since the controversy.