'India's Got Latent' row: NCW rescheduled hearing as YouTubers fail to appear for summons

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday has issued a new hearing date after 'India's Got Latent' YouTubers failed to appear in response to its summons regarding derogatory and obscene remarks made on their show.
The Commission had summoned content creators and public figures, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra and Balraj Ghai, to appear before it on February 17, 2025 at 12 PM.
However, citing concerns over personal safety, prior travel commitments and other logistical challenges, many failed to attend in person, the NCW officials said.
Allahabadia, who is popularly known as Beerbiceps, citing death threats, requested a postponement of three weeks, prompting the Commission to reschedule his hearing to March 6, 2025.
The podcaster landed in a huge row after his appearance on the 'India’s Got Latent' show. The YouTuber has issued an apology for his remarks.
While some have been asked to appear on March 6, some were told to present themselves on March 11. Samay Samay Raina, who is currently travelling in the US for a pre-planned tour, will appear on March 11.
The Commission said Raina has assured that he will make himself available for a hearing upon his return to India.
Mukhija has communicated that she fears for her safety and can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email, mentioned that Mukhija will attend in person once the situation stabilises.
“The Commission has accepted her request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6, 2025,” a statement from NCW said.
Singh, who is touring Paris and will return to India by March 10, has been asked to attend the hearing on March 11. He has also assured that he will cooperate with the Commission’s inquiry.
Chanchlani did not attend the hearing in person; instead, his advocate appeared on his behalf and stated that he is unwell.
The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.
Poojari, the producer of 'India's Got Lalent', and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the notice issued by the Commission.
“The Commission has strongly condemned their lack of seriousness and issued a re-summon for March 6, 2025,” the statement said.
Ghai has informed the Commission that he is currently outside India and will respond once he returns. His hearing has been rescheduled for March 11.
“The Commission expects all summoned individuals to cooperate with the proceedings and appear as instructed,” the statement added.
The whole controversy started in the 'India’s Got Latent' show when Allahabadia asked a question to a contestant that he copied from a recent episode of OG Crew's Truth or Drink. He had asked: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."
A police case has been filed against the podcaster, Raina and others by Maharashtra and Assam police.