'India's Got Latent' row: NCW rescheduled hearing as YouTubers fail to appear for summons

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday has issued a new hearing date after 'India's Got Latent' YouTubers failed to appear in response to its summons regarding derogatory and obscene remarks made on their show.

The Commission had summoned content creators and public figures, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra and Balraj Ghai, to appear before it on February 17, 2025 at 12 PM.

However, citing concerns over personal safety, prior travel commitments and other logistical challenges, many failed to attend in person, the NCW officials said.

Allahabadia, who is popularly known as Beerbiceps, citing death threats, requested a postponement of three weeks, prompting the Commission to reschedule his hearing to March 6, 2025.

The podcaster landed in a huge row after his appearance on the 'India’s Got Latent' show. The YouTuber has issued an apology for his remarks.