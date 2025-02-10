FIR against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others over vulgar discussion on 'India's Got Latent' show

According to a report, during a recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.

During the episode, according to Hindustan Times, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked.

The question momentarily surprised even Raina, who is known for his dark humour. “What the f***?” Raina asked. “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? another judge on the show was heard asking, the HT report said.