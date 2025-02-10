FIR against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others over vulgar discussion on 'India's Got Latent' show

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (also known by his internet moniker ‘BeerBiceps’) finds himself in a centre of a storm after he made a "filthy" joke during comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.
The Assam Police on Monday filed a case against Ranveer, among other influencers, for allegedly "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said that YouTubers and influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and others have also been named in the FIR for promoting obscenity.
According to a report, during a recent appearance on the show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it.
During the episode, according to Hindustan Times, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure.
“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked.
The question momentarily surprised even Raina, who is known for his dark humour. “What the f***?” Raina asked. “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? another judge on the show was heard asking, the HT report said.
The "joke" triggered social media backlash against comedian Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.
"Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are poisoning an entire generation.
If no action is taken against such perversion, society will pay the price," wrote one Seema Choudhary on platform X.
"Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country's creative economy...." commented Neelesh Misra on X.
Even as X users slammed "BeerBiceps," a police complaint was lodged against Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show.
Earlier in the day, a Congress worker filed a complaint in a Mumbai court, seeking a police probe against Ranveer and others.
The complaint filed before a Bandra court by Nikhil Ruparel, a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Congress wing, sought the probe against YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent", its judges and participants, including Allahbadia and Raina, over use of abusive language and vulgar content.
NSUI activist Ruparel urged the court to take cognizance of offences under sections 296 (obscene acts), 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and issue process (summons) against those named in the complaint.
Meanwhile, a BJP functionary separately lodged a police complaint in Mumbai against the makers, judges and participants of the YouTube reality comedy show at the centre of the controversy.
Maharashra CM Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the controversy saying, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."
Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his controversial remarks. In a video released by him he said, "I'm sorry."