'Bounty on my life, want my tongue severed': Ranveer Allahbadia reveals threats in SC plea

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as 'Beer Biceps,' who has sparked controversy over inappropriate remarks made on the show India's Got Latent, has claimed he is being harassed and receiving death threats.

He had recently approached the Supreme Court, seeking to consolidate several FIRs filed against him in different states over his comments.

According to a report by IndiaToday, he mentioned in his plea that a bounty has been placed on his life, and he has been receiving threats demanding his "tongue be severed."

As reported by The Week, Sishir Chaturvedi, the national spokesperson for the Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, allegedly announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who cuts off Ranveer's 'filthy tongue'.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the YouTuber apologized for his remarks and said that he feels scared as he and his family are receiving death threats. He had already apologized a few days earlier, but the issue did not die down, with police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.