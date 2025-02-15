'Bounty on my life, want my tongue severed': Ranveer Allahbadia reveals threats in SC plea

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as 'Beer Biceps,' who has sparked controversy over inappropriate remarks made on the show India's Got Latent, has claimed he is being harassed and receiving death threats.
He had recently approached the Supreme Court, seeking to consolidate several FIRs filed against him in different states over his comments.
According to a report by IndiaToday, he mentioned in his plea that a bounty has been placed on his life, and he has been receiving threats demanding his "tongue be severed."
As reported by The Week, Sishir Chaturvedi, the national spokesperson for the Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, allegedly announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who cuts off Ranveer's 'filthy tongue'.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the YouTuber apologized for his remarks and said that he feels scared as he and his family are receiving death threats. He had already apologized a few days earlier, but the issue did not die down, with police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.
On Saturday, he issued another apology on X and said he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities.
"I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry."
"I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he wrote.
Approva Mukhija gets rape threats
Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija is facing rape threats for her involvement in now-deleted YouTube show India’s Got Latent.
In the wake of the controversy, Mukhija’s close friend and fellow content creator Rida Tharana took to Instagram to condemn the online threats against the influencer.
Sharing a post detailing the sexual assault threats directed at Mukhija, Tharana wrote, "I’ve never doubted that some people hate women simply for being women—just for breathing, existing, loving themselves, and daring to grow. A woman could face the same issues as anyone else, but the fact that she is a woman always makes it worse. How can one ever feel safe when constantly threatened, scared for their life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect them?"
The controversy
In the show 'India's Got Latent', Allahabadia asked a question to a contestant that he copied from a recent episode of OG Crew's Truth or Drink. He had asked: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."
The question triggered a massive controversy and several complaints were lodged in Mumbai demanding action against him, as well as other prominent social media personalities associated with the show, including Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina, over alleged use of abusive language.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also issued summons to the podcaster, comedian Samay Raina and others.
In a video message on X, Allahbadia issued an apology. "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."