Maharashtra police files FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and 28 others from all six episodes of 'India's Got Latent'

The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR on Tuesday against the YouTube reality show India's Got Latent, following criticism over inappropriate comments made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia.

A department official confirmed to PTI that summonses are being sent to about 30 guests who have appeared on the show since its first episode.

The FIR was registered by the Cyber Cell after Allahbadia's offensive remarks stirred controversy.

The department has invoked relevant sections of the IT Act and is pushing for the removal of all 18 episodes of the comedy show.