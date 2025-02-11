Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar joke: Mumbai police pay visit, lakhs desert him on social media

There is fresh trouble brewing for popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others for the vulgar joke they made during a recent show titled India's Got Latent.

Ranveer had later released a video and tendered an apology after the social media backlash that ensued.

But that has proven to be of little help.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday visited the residence of Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as "BeerBiceps", and have summoned him for an enquiry.

Many other complaints have also been filed against the YouTuber across India. He has also lost lakhs of followers on social media. Hashtags like #boycott_ranveerallahbadia and #unfollow_ranveer_allahbadi have been trending on these platforms.

The Assam Police had on Monday filed a case against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for allegedly "promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion."

The issue is also likely to echo in India's august house too as, following complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon Allahbadia.

The podcaster may be issued a notice, seeking his appearance before the panel to answer questions linked to the row, NDTV has reported.

According to the channel, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), has said she would raise the issue.

"Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable . You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every political has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue," she said on X.