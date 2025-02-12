Understanding the obscenity laws behind the Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy - An explainer

Which laws govern obscenity in online content?

In India, several laws govern obscenity, particularly when it appears in digital or electronic formats.

Section 294 of the BNS deals with the sale, display, or transmission of obscene material, including in electronic form. It defines obscene content as material that is lascivious, appeals to prurient interests, or is likely to deprave and corrupt those who are exposed to it. Penalties for violating this provision can include imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 5,000 for first-time offenders.

Moreover, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, addresses the publishing or transmitting of obscene material online. It mirrors the definition provided under Section 294 of the BNS, but the punishment is more severe, including imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for first-time offenders.