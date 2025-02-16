Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: The cringe that 'shook' us

I worry there is something broken in our generation, there are too many sad eyes on happy faces.”
Ever since I read these lines by Atticus, it has stuck with me like a curse I refuse to carry. Alas! That’s not quite how it all functions.
But in our desperate attempt to seek the ‘happy’, the ‘laughter’, and the ‘extraordinary’, we are driven to content (because let’s agree that’s where it’s all ‘happening’) that can ‘shake us up,’ literally! YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s (better known as BeerBiceps) comments on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ just did that!
We, as a civilised collective, are complaining, of course.
‘Did Allahbadia think twice before asking a contestant on the show: Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?’
‘What was he thinking?’ ‘Oh, was he even thinking?’ ‘Cringe cringe!’
Was that what ‘comedy’ is?
As a genre, yes, it’s debatable—there is humour, slapstick, dark comedy, and satire, and needless to say, the audiences decide what good comedy is. The catch is, aren’t we the audience divided?
Does that explain the instant applause vs the subsequent trolling? Let us pause and ask: how much is too much when holding someone accountable for an offhand remark?
Allahbadia’s comments were, to put it mildly, far from polished. They were tone-deaf, possibly thoughtless, distasteful, and lacking the nuance expected from someone with a substantial following.
The backlash was swift.
Much of what he said seemed to reinforce the ‘cool culture’ we are quick to boast about, reflecting a lack of awareness of what possibly can ‘sit well’ in a country wired to its culture.
But as a society, are we expecting too much from influencers and public figures, or simply too eager to cancel people over moments of immaturity? And where to draw the line between free speech and edgy content?
Being immature is not a crime. It’s not illegal to say something stupid, unpolished, or controversial. Being cringe-worthy may lead to public embarrassment, but it does not warrant the blanket condemnation that often follows, or in Allahbadia’s case, cops landing at his residence, people commenting on his family, etc! Immaturity is, by definition, a lack of maturity or sophistication.
So, should Allahbadia’s off-the-cuff remarks be dissected to the point of police complaints and discussions in Parliament?
Should he be punished in perpetuity for a moment of thoughtlessness?
It’s a tricky question. Yes, the comments were cringe-worthy, even regrettable. But can we expect public figures to be flawless?
Is that a realistic standard in a world engulfed in the virtual?
Allahbadia is not exactly a comedian, but he certainly plays in the realm of ‘entertainment’ where pushing boundaries is often the name of the game. And here’s where we need to have a conversation about responsibility.
Whether you’re a stand-up comedian, a YouTuber, or a podcast host, a certain level of responsibility comes with having an audience. You are an ‘influencer’ because you want people to watch you and be influenced by your content. And that certainly comes at a price—the onus of what you are feeding your audiences.
The problem wasn’t that Allahbadia made a joke; his content felt aimless. There was no clear comedic intention behind the comments—just an influencer trying to navigate edgy territory without fully understanding the weight of his words. Unfortunately, that’s where responsibility kicks in.
Comedians, historically, have made careers out of crossing lines—joking about taboo topics, pointing out uncomfortable truths, and creating humour from the most awkward situations. But a great comedian knows where to stop. There’s a huge difference between making a controversial joke to address an issue and blurting out something for ‘shock’ value.
Comedians like Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle faced their share of controversy, but aware their audience understood their craft was about pushing boundaries for humour. We are a different country with different opinions and not every ‘humour’ is laughable here.