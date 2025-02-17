Supreme Court to hear Ranveer Allahabadia's plea seeking to club FIRs on February 18

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the popular Social media influencer and YouTuber, Ranveer Allahabadia's plea seeking to club FIRs on controversial comments on parents and sex on social media on February 18.

As per the cause list uploaded on Monday on the website of the SC, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh is scheduled to hear Allahabadia's plea February 18.

Allahabadia on February 14 knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to club the multiple FIRs registered against him in various states for his video of his controversial comments.

Abhinav Chandrachud, a lawyer appearing for Allahabadia, mentioned the matter on Friday before the apex court's bench, led by the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.