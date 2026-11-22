NEW YORK: Melania Trump is back on screens on Friday with another behind-the-scenes look at her life before and after she became first lady, discussing her marriage to President Donald Trump, her relationship with son Barron and the healing power of a day at the spa.

"Melania: The Series" is a two-part follow-up to a documentary released in January covering her life in the two weeks before Donald Trump returned to the presidency in 2025.

The first lady is known for being private. In this series, set for release on Prime Video, she spends a lot of onscreen time answering probing questions from director Brett Ratner.

She talks at length about Barron Trump, her only child with the president. Her father, Viktor Knavs, who is rarely seen in public, makes a cameo and explains why she is a good daughter. Melania Trump also talks about her relationship with the president — and he answers a few questions about his wife, too.

"She's very strong. She's not easy to get to the peace table," the president says in the series.

The first lady, now 56, was executive producer of what she calls a "unique story" — her humble beginnings in small-town Slovenia in Eastern Europe, a career as a fashion model and a marriage to an ambitious New York businessperson who was elected president and made her first lady of the United States.