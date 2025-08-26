The business of being president: Donald Trump’s $3.4 billion payday

"Many payments now flowing to Trump, his wife, and his children and their spouses would be unimaginable without his Presidencies: a two-billion-dollar investment from a fund controlled by the Saudi crown prince; a luxury jet from the Emir of Qatar; profits from at least five different ventures peddling crypto; fees from an exclusive club stocked with Cabinet officials and named Executive Branch," says a New Yorker article.

The investigative piece said that US President Donald Trump and his family have amassed an estimated $3.4 billion from his two presidencies.

The New Yorker investigation titled ‘The Number: How Much Is Trump Pocketing Off the Presidency?’ points out that the money trail stretches across continents and industries, revealing how political power was systematically converted into private wealth.

The Trumps’ crypto empire

After being cut off by traditional banks, the Trump family embraced cryptocurrency as both a financial lifeline and a vehicle for influence.

The family expanded into formal ventures with World Liberty Financial, a decentralised-finance startup launched in 2024. Donald, Jr., Eric, and even President Trump’s youngest son, Barron, received roughly 75% of the proceeds from token sales, benefiting from high-profile endorsements, including billionaire Justin Sun. Early deals with foreign investors, notably the UAE, have generated $243 million in Trump profits, with stablecoins promising additional interest income.

American Bitcoin, another venture with the Trumps owning about 13%, leverages mining equipment and strategic partnerships with Hut 8 and Dominari Securities, giving the brothers a conservative estimated gain of $13 million so far. Trump Media & Technology Group also entered crypto, raising $2.3 billion in private share sales and converting much of it into bitcoin. At current bitcoin prices, Trump’s stake in that stockpile of bitcoin and cash is equivalent to $1.3 billion.

Estimates place their combined gains. including N.F.T. licensing, World Liberty, American Bitcoin, and Trump Media’s bitcoin stockpile. well over $1.6 billion.

The meme coin $TRUMP

Three days before his second Inauguration, Donald Trump launched $TRUMP, the fifth in a series of his family’s crypto ventures. Unlike Bitcoin or stablecoins, $TRUMP had no intrinsic value, voting rights, or digital collectibles attached - it was purely a meme coin.

The project, reportedly conceived by Zanker, the architect behind Trump NFTs, saw around 200 million coins sold at launch while the partnership retained 800 million. Within three weeks, $TRUMP sales generated an estimated $314 million, with trading fees adding another $36 million, bringing total early profits to roughly $350 million.

Two days later, the Trump team launched $MELANIA, raking in an additional $65 million. Although the tokens’ value fluctuated, $TRUMP fell from $75 to $10 before briefly rebounding to $15 after a promotional dinner, Trump’s family capitalised on trading fees and exclusive perks. The Financial Times and crypto research firm Chainalysis estimate combined profits from these ventures at approximately $385 million.

The $TRUMP dinner itself exemplified the blending of celebrity, politics, and commerce. Held at Trump National Golf Club, it drew crypto enthusiasts, celebrities, and entrepreneurs, many documenting their attendance for publicity.