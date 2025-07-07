‘What’s Truth Social?’: Elon Musk asks after Trump's 'train wreck' post

The clash between Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump reached new heights over the weekend after Musk announced launch of his political party, prompting a fiery response from the president.

Trump lashed out on Sunday, calling Musk a “train wreck” and ridiculing the tech billionaire’s idea of forming the so-called “America Party” as “ridiculous.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “It’s always been a two-party system. Third parties have never worked. He can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous.”

Musk, for his part, responded with a jab of his own.

Quoting a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Trump’s criticism, Musk claimed he had “never heard” of Truth Social, Trump’s own social media platform where the remarks were made.