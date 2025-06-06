'One big, beautiful' breakup: Trump vs Musk and how it blew up in public

Maybe it was always going to end this way, with two billionaires angrily posting about each other on social media, fingers flying across pocket-sized screens as their incandescent feud burned hotter by the minute.

But even if the finale was predictable, that didn’t make it any less shocking.

After long months when Donald Trump and Elon Musk appeared united in their chaotic mission to remake Washington, their relationship imploded this week like a star going supernova.

When the crossfire finally relented after several astonishing hours, Tesla had seen more than $100 billion wiped off the company's value.

Speculation had long swirled that a relationship between the world's richest person and its most powerful could not last long -- but the speed of the meltdown took Washington by surprise.

The wheels feel off with Musk criticising the centrepiece of Trump’s legislative agenda, which the president initially brushed off. Eventually Trump let slip that he was disappointed in his former adviser, prompting Musk to unleash a flood of insults and taunts.

He accused Trump of betraying promises to cut federal spending, shared a suggestion that the president should be impeached and claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about his association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on X.

Perhaps most viciously, Musk, who was Trump's biggest campaign donor to the tune of $300 million, separately claimed the Republican would not have won the 2024 election without his support and accused him of "such ingratitude."

Trump, not one to slouch from a fight, could hold back no longer. He posted that Musk had been “wearing thin,” that he had “asked him to leave” his administration, that the tech titan had “gone CRAZY.”

Maybe, Trump threatened, he should save taxpayer money by canceling government contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies.