WASHINGTON:Pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in a ceremony held in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, marking a new chapter in the couple's relationship after nearly five years of dating.

Multiple sources confirmed the wedding to People magazine. The 33-year-old singer tied the knot with 28-year-old Morando, who is the drummer of the band Liily.

According to the report, Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were among those who attended the wedding celebrations.

Photographs from the ceremony show the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool, standing beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.

The wedding festivities began on Friday, November 20, when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner with family and loved ones.

Cyrus' stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared pictures from the dinner on her Instagram Stories. One of the photographs offered a glimpse of the menu, which featured the initials "M+M" at the top.

The wedding comes nearly a year after news of the couple's engagement was confirmed by People magazine on December 2, 2025. Cyrus had been spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' a day earlier.

Morando later revealed details of his proposal during an interview with Wonderland Magazine in July. He proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, last year, a destination neither had visited before but one they had both wanted to explore.