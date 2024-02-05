Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus wins Record of the Year for 'Flowers'

LOS ANGELES: Pop chameleon Miley Cyrus bested a stacked field that included Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to win the Grammy for Record of the Year on Sunday.

She nabbed the prize -- recognizing overall performance of a song –- for her hit single "Flowers," which spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard top songs chart last year.

"This award is amazing but I really hope it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," Cyrus said onstage as she accepted he award.

"Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don't think that this is important."

The tune also earned the 31-year-old Cyrus a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting. She also earned a nod for Album of the Year.

She won her first Grammy of the day for Best Pop Solo Performance, also for "Flowers."