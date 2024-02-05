Grammys open with Dua Lipa as Phoebe Bridgers walks into show with 4 trophies

LOS ANGELES: Dua Lipa opened the 66th annual Grammy Awards with a high-octane medley: first, a tease of her forthcoming single, “Training Season,” then, her most recent single, “Houdini," and finally, her disco-pop “Barbie” hit “Dance the Night."

From the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and Paramount+, four-time Grammy host — and two time nominee — Trevor Noah greeted an excited crowd, starting things off with a kiss on the cheek from Meryl Streep. “The Grammys are gonna win as Oscar,” he joked about the moment.

Women outpace men in the major categories, so viewers can expect to see a spotlight on its female nominees as the night continues. SZA leads with nine nominations, followed closely by Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers with seven. Bridgers’ band boygenius has six, as does Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Eilish, Clark, Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff.

Other performers include SZA, a first-ever Grammys performance from Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Eilish, Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

Bridgers took an early lead at the Grammys, quickly winning four trophies ahead of the main telecast, with her and her boygenius bandmates bringing an infectious energy to the Premiere Ceremony.

Songwriter Justin Tranter gave her the first award Sunday, best pop duo/group performance, which went to SZA and Bridgers for “Ghost in the Machine."

She wasn't on stage for that but skipped her way up with her band boygenius — made up of her, Lucy Dacus and Julian Baker — clad in matching white suits, when they won their first Grammy as a group for best rock performance for “Not Strong Enough.”

“Oh my God I want to throw up,” said Dacus in their acceptance speech. “This isn't real. Thank you.” “Music saved my life,” Baker jumped in. “Anyone can be in a band.” Minutes later, they walked back out on stage for best rock song and best alternative music album.