Grammy Awards 2024: Fusion band Shakti wins best global music album prize for 'This Moment'

NEW DELHI: Shakti, a fusion music group comprising tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Shankar Mahadevan, has won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for 'This Moment'.

The 2024 Grammy Awards were held on late Sunday night at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

'This Moment' features Shakti founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

Shakti's 'This Moment', the group's first studio album in more than 45 years, was released to critical acclaim in June 2023.

The Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammy Awards, made the announcement on its X page.

"Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs," the post read.

Mahadevan, who took the stage alongside Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh, gave a shout-out to McLaughlin and Hussain.

While McLaughlin gave the ceremony a miss, Hussain was backstage as he had won another Grammy.

"We miss you John ji. Zakir Hussain, he just had another Grammy today. Thank you boys, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India," said Mahadevan in the speech, dedicating the win to his wife Sangeeta.

Rajagopalan thanked the Recording Academy for the recognition.