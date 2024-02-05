Victoria Monét wins best new artist at the 2024 Grammys

Monét, 34, won the category against Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones and The War and Treaty. She emerged as a frontrunner early — and reigned in The Associated Press’ Grammy predictions — as the only best new artist nominee also nominated in one of the top three general field categories: record of the year.

Monét thanked the Champagne servers first before adding her team, her fellow nominees and her mother, a single mom “raising this really bad girl.”

“I just want to say to everybody who has a dream. I want you to look at this as an example.”

She said the award represented a 15-year pursuit and she likened herself to a plant. “My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen for so long. And I feel like today, I’m sprouting.”

The best new artist award, which went to jazz artist Samara Joy last year, is one of the Grammys’ most-anticipated as it is often seen as a bellwether for future success. Recent winners include Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa. Other winners include Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Chance the Rapper.