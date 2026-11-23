Hailee Steinfeld will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' following a joint announcement from Marvel Studios and Disney Animation.

The news was shared via an Instagram post featuring Steinfeld while promoting her upcoming film 'Hexed.'

In the clip, Steinfeld says, "Hey, so I’m here with my movie ‘Hexed,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie," before panning to a black director’s chair bearing her name.

The post’s caption reads, "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’"

Steinfeld previously portrayed Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series 'Hawkeye' alongside Jeremy Renner and made a brief post-credits appearance in the 2023 film 'The Marvels' alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.